Linnéa DebBorn 23 July 1977
Linnéa Deb
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1977-07-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7e8185a3-dff1-42d6-8416-56faeddf399e
Linnéa Deb Biography (Wikipedia)
Linnea Deb, née Linnéa Mary Hansdotter Deb, (born 23 July 1977) is a Swedish singer, songwriter and producer. She has worked with artists such as 5th Harmony, JoJo, MiC Lowry and Akon.
Deb is signed to Northbound Music Publishing in Stockholm, where she is a member of the production team “The Family” together with her husband Joy Deb and Anton Hård af Segerstad. Earlier (2013-2016) the group was signed to BMG Publishing.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Linnéa Deb Tracks
Sort by
Monsters
Saara Aalto
Monsters
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05mgn21.jpglink
Monsters
Last played on
Monsters
Saara Aalto
Monsters
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0667bwx.jpglink
Monsters
Last played on
Back to artist