Linnea Deb, née Linnéa Mary Hansdotter Deb, (born 23 July 1977) is a Swedish singer, songwriter and producer. She has worked with artists such as 5th Harmony, JoJo, MiC Lowry and Akon.

Deb is signed to Northbound Music Publishing in Stockholm, where she is a member of the production team “The Family” together with her husband Joy Deb and Anton Hård af Segerstad. Earlier (2013-2016) the group was signed to BMG Publishing.