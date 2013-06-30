Brilliant80s pop group. Formed 1983. Disbanded 1986
Brilliant
1983
Brilliant Biography (Wikipedia)
Brilliant were a British pop/rock group active in the 1980s. Although not commercially successful and mauled by the critics, they remain notable because of the personnel involved – Martin Glover a.k.a. Youth, of Killing Joke and subsequently a top producer/remixer; Jimmy Cauty, later to find fame and fortune as one half of The KLF; and (prior to the band signing with WEA) Ben Watkins a.k.a. Juno Reactor. Equally notable was their management (David Balfe), their record company A&R manager (Bill Drummond, the other member of The KLF), and songwriting and production team (Mike Stock, Matt Aitken and Pete Waterman known as Stock Aitken Waterman).
Brilliant Tracks
Wedding Song
Brilliant
Wedding Song
Wedding Song
Vocalise, Op 34 No 14
Brilliant
Vocalise, Op 34 No 14
Vocalise, Op 34 No 14
This Is A Man's World
Brilliant
This Is A Man's World
This Is A Man's World
Holst - BBC Session 11/10/1982
Brilliant
Holst - BBC Session 11/10/1982
Holst - BBC Session 11/10/1982
