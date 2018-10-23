Cécile LicadBorn 11 May 1961
Cécile Licad
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1961-05-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7e775bfb-4b4d-4e5a-8dfc-4ee56b9a3542
Cécile Licad Biography (Wikipedia)
Cecile Buencamino Licad (born May 11, 1961) is a Filipina classical pianist. She was born in Manila.
Élégie for cello and piano, Op 24
Gabriel Fauré
Gabriel Fauré
Élégie for cello and piano, Op 24
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br152.jpglink
Élégie for cello and piano, Op 24
Last played on
Après un rêve, Op 7 No 1
Gabriel Fauré
Après un rêve, Op 7 No 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br152.jpglink
Après un rêve, Op 7 No 1
Last played on
Papillon, Op 77
Papillon, Op 77
Last played on
Sicilienne (Pelléas et Mélisande, Op 80)
Gabriel Fauré
Gabriel Fauré
Sicilienne (Pelléas et Mélisande, Op 80)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br152.jpglink
Sicilienne (Pelléas et Mélisande, Op 80)
Last played on
Papillon, Op 77
Papillon, Op 77
Last played on
A Hermit Thrush at Morn
Amy Beach
Amy Beach
A Hermit Thrush at Morn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtmsr.jpglink
A Hermit Thrush at Morn
Last played on
Papillon, Op 77
Papillon, Op 77
Last played on
Cello sonata No.2 in G minor
Gabriel Fauré
Gabriel Fauré
Cello sonata No.2 in G minor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br152.jpglink
Cello sonata No.2 in G minor
Last played on
Elegie for cello and piano (Op.24)
Gabriel Fauré
Gabriel Fauré
Elegie for cello and piano (Op.24)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br152.jpglink
Elegie for cello and piano (Op.24)
Last played on
Salut d'amour
Edward Elgar
Salut d'amour
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
Salut d'amour
Last played on
EC Swan Clip
Camille Saint‐Saëns
EC Swan Clip
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpsb.jpglink
EC Swan Clip
Last played on
The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan
Camille Saint‐Saëns
The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpsb.jpglink
The Carnival of the Animals: The Swan
Last played on
Allegro moderato - 2nd movement from Sonata no. 4 in A major G.4)
Luigi Boccherini
Luigi Boccherini
Allegro moderato - 2nd movement from Sonata no. 4 in A major G.4)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br56k.jpglink
Allegro moderato - 2nd movement from Sonata no. 4 in A major G.4)
Last played on
Danzas españolas (Andaluza)
Enrique Granados
Danzas españolas (Andaluza)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br46d.jpglink
Danzas españolas (Andaluza)
Last played on
Sicilienne, Op.78
Gabriel Fauré
Sicilienne, Op.78
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br152.jpglink
Sicilienne, Op.78
Last played on
Le Banjo, Op 15
Louis Moreau Gottschalk
Le Banjo, Op 15
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc9p0.jpglink
Le Banjo, Op 15
Last played on
Allegro appassionato, Op 43
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Allegro appassionato, Op 43
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpsb.jpglink
Allegro appassionato, Op 43
Last played on
Cello Sonata No.1 in D minor, Op.109
Gabriel Fauré
Gabriel Fauré
Cello Sonata No.1 in D minor, Op.109
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br152.jpglink
Cello Sonata No.1 in D minor, Op.109
Last played on
Élégie, Op 24
Gabriel Fauré
Élégie, Op 24
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br152.jpglink
Élégie, Op 24
Last played on
Serenade, Op 98
Cécile Licad
Serenade, Op 98
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br152.jpglink
Serenade, Op 98
Last played on
Chanson villageoise, Op 62 No 2
Cécile Licad
Cécile Licad
Chanson villageoise, Op 62 No 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04b5vbb.jpglink
Chanson villageoise, Op 62 No 2
Last played on
Sonata in G minor Op.19 for cello and piano
Sergei Rachmaninov
Sergei Rachmaninov
Sonata in G minor Op.19 for cello and piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5b.jpglink
Sonata in G minor Op.19 for cello and piano
Last played on
Papillon Op.77 for cello and piano
Gabriel Fauré
Gabriel Fauré
Papillon Op.77 for cello and piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br152.jpglink
Papillon Op.77 for cello and piano
Last played on
Allegro appassionato in B minor Op.43 vers. for cello and piano
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Allegro appassionato in B minor Op.43 vers. for cello and piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpsb.jpglink
Allegro appassionato in B minor Op.43 vers. for cello and piano
Last played on
Elegie
Gabriel Fauré
Elegie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br152.jpglink
Elegie
Last played on
