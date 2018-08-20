Ana JohnssonBorn 4 October 1977
Ana Johnsson
1977-10-04
Ana Johnsson Biography (Wikipedia)
Anna Lovisa Johnsson (Jonsson), better known by her stage name Ana Johnsson (born October 4, 1977 in Gothenburg, Sweden), is a Swedish singer and songwriter, best known for the song "We Are" from the Spider-Man 2 soundtrack.
Johnsson reached the finals of the first Swedish series of Popstars, after which she and others formed the band Excellence. They recorded one album before Johnsson left to start a solo career. Her debut album, Cuz I Can, was released in April 2004 in Sweden, followed several months later by an international release under the name The Way I Am, containing several new songs. Her second album, Little Angel, was released in October 2006. Her musical career has since been on hold.
We Are (Radio Version)
