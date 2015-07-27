The Clint Boon Experience!Formed 1997
The Clint Boon Experience!

Formed 1997
1997
The Clint Boon Experience (stylised as The Clint Boon Experience!), also known as CBX, are an English alternative rock band formed by ex-Inspiral Carpets keyboard player Clint Boon after Inspiral Carpets disbanded in the mid 1990s.
The Biggest Horizon
White No Sugar
Presley On Oldham Street
