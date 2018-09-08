Frances Jellard
Frances Jellard
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7e681477-fa14-4337-868d-af9e9dbab8a7
Frances Jellard Tracks
Sort by
The Merry Wedding
Percy Grainger
The Merry Wedding
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxnh.jpglink
The Merry Wedding
Orchestra
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1999: Prom 54
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/edx8gw
Royal Albert Hall
1999-08-28T09:18:05
28
Aug
1999
Proms 1999: Prom 54
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1997: Prom 02
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/emwj5v
Royal Albert Hall
1997-07-19T09:18:05
19
Jul
1997
Proms 1997: Prom 02
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist