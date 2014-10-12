Ash Ra TempelFormed 1970. Disbanded 2001
Ash Ra Tempel
1970
Ash Ra Tempel Biography (Wikipedia)
Ashra is a musical ensemble founded by Manuel Göttsching in 1976, initially to facilitate his solo career although other members were included later on. The band's name is an abbreviation of the name of Gottsching's previous band, Ash Ra Tempel. The name was changed as Gottsching's music became less psychedelic and more oriented towards electronica.
Ash Ra Tempel Tracks
Amboss (Excerpt)
Ash Ra Tempel
Amboss (Excerpt)
Amboss (Excerpt)
Le Sourire Volé
Ash Ra Tempel
Le Sourire Volé
Le Sourire Volé
Sunrain
Ash Ra Tempel
Sunrain
Sunrain
Light: Look At Your Sun
Ash Ra Tempel
Light: Look At Your Sun
Light: Look At Your Sun
Cosmic Tango
Ash Ra Tempel
Cosmic Tango
Cosmic Tango
Traummaschine
Ash Ra Tempel
Traummaschine
Traummaschine
Amboss
Ash Ra Tempel
Amboss
Amboss
