Katelyn TarverBorn 2 November 1989
Katelyn Tarver
1989-11-02
Katelyn Tarver Biography (Wikipedia)
Katelyn Tarver (born November 2, 1989) is an American actress and singer. She is known for her recurring roles as Jo Taylor on the Nickelodeon series Big Time Rush, Natalie on the ABC series No Ordinary Family, and Mercedes on ABC Family The Secret Life of the American Teenager.
Katelyn Tarver Tracks
You (Unlike Pluto Remix)
Lost Kings
You (Unlike Pluto Remix)
You (Unlike Pluto Remix)
