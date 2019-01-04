Samuel Timothy McGraw (born May 1, 1967) is an American country singer/songwriter and actor.

McGraw has released fifteen studio albums (eleven for Curb Records, three for Big Machine Records and one for Arista Nashville). 10 of those albums have reached number 1 on the Top Country Albums charts, with his 1994 breakthrough album Not a Moment Too Soon being the top country album of 1994. All of these albums have produced 65 singles, 25 of which have reached number 1 on the Hot Country Songs or Country Airplay charts. Three of these singles — "It's Your Love", "Just to See You Smile", and "Live Like You Were Dying" — were the top country songs of 1997, 1998, and 2004 according to Billboard Year-End. He has also won three Grammy Awards, 14 Academy of Country Music awards, 11 Country Music Association (CMA) awards, 10 American Music Awards, and three People's Choice Awards. His Soul2Soul II Tour with Faith Hill is one of the highest-grossing tours in country music history, and one of the top 5 among all genres of music. Tim McGraw just recently released his latest singles “Neon Church” and “Thought About You” on October 4, 2018 He has sold more than 75 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling music artists of all time.