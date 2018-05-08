Sevak Khanagyan (Armenian: Սևակ Խանաղյան, Russian: Севак Ханагян; born 28 July 1987) is a Russian-Armenian singer and songwriter. Khanagyan came to prominence while competing in season four of The Voice of Russia in 2015, and he later won season seven of X-Factor Ukraine the following year. He has been a coach on The Voice of Armenia since its fourth season in 2017. Khanagyan represented Armenia in the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 with the song "Qami" (Wind).