Sevak KhanagyanBorn 28 July 1987
Sevak Khanagyan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p0638yz4.jpg
1987-07-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7e5ab6e2-6663-4af5-8117-cb078541b27f
Sevak Khanagyan Biography (Wikipedia)
Sevak Khanagyan (Armenian: Սևակ Խանաղյան, Russian: Севак Ханагян; born 28 July 1987) is a Russian-Armenian singer and songwriter. Khanagyan came to prominence while competing in season four of The Voice of Russia in 2015, and he later won season seven of X-Factor Ukraine the following year. He has been a coach on The Voice of Armenia since its fourth season in 2017. Khanagyan represented Armenia in the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 with the song "Qami" (Wind).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sevak Khanagyan Performances & Interviews
Sevak Khanagyan Tracks
Sort by
Qami
Sevak Khanagyan
Qami
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0667clr.jpglink
Qami
Lyricist
Last played on
Back to artist