GrimesCanadian electronic artist Claire Boucher. Born 17 March 1988
Grimes Biography (Wikipedia)
Claire Elise Boucher (born March 17, 1988), known professionally as Grimes, is a Canadian singer, songwriter, record producer and visual artist. Born and raised in Vancouver, Grimes began releasing music independently in the late 2000s, releasing two albums, Geidi Primes and Halfaxa in 2010 on Arbutus Records. She subsequently signed with 4AD and rose to fame with the release of her third studio album Visions in 2012. It produced the singles "Genesis" and "Oblivion", and received the Juno Award for Electronic Album of the Year. Her fourth studio album Art Angels (2015) received critical praise, and was named the best album of the year by several publications. Her music incorporates elements of varied styles, including dream pop, R&B, electronic music, and hip hop.
Grimes Tracks
Sort by
We Appreciate Power (feat. HANA)
Genesis
REALiTi
Pynk (King Arthur Remix) (feat. Grimes)
We Appreciate Power
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2016
Reading + Leeds: 2012
Latest Grimes News
Grimes Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
