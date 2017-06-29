El Guincho is the recording alias of Spanish musician Pablo Díaz-Reixa. Also a member of Coconot, Díaz-Reixa rose to prominence with his 2008 album, Alegranza! His musical style relies heavily on the use of sampling and incorporates elements of Afrobeat, dub, tropicália and rock and roll. Díaz-Reixa achieves what he's described as a kind of "space-age exotica". He utilizes a Roland SP-404, and hails from Las Palmas in the Canary Islands.