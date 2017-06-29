El Guincho
El Guincho is the recording alias of Spanish musician Pablo Díaz-Reixa. Also a member of Coconot, Díaz-Reixa rose to prominence with his 2008 album, Alegranza! His musical style relies heavily on the use of sampling and incorporates elements of Afrobeat, dub, tropicália and rock and roll. Díaz-Reixa achieves what he's described as a kind of "space-age exotica". He utilizes a Roland SP-404, and hails from Las Palmas in the Canary Islands.
El Guincho Tracks
Novias
El Guincho
Novias
Novias
Muerte Midi
El Guincho
Muerte Midi
Muerte Midi
Hindou
El Guincho
Hindou
Hindou
Bombay
El Guincho
Bombay
Bombay
Antillas
El Guincho
Antillas
Antillas
Kalise (Mumdance Remix feat Jammer)
El Guincho
Kalise (Mumdance Remix feat Jammer)
Palmitos Park
El Guincho
Palmitos Park
Palmitos Park
