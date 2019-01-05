Jonathan David Little FRSA (born 1965 in Melbourne, Australia) is a contemporary classical composer, educator and author based in the UK and Australia. In 2008 his first CD was voted one of the top recordings of the year by US Fanfare magazine ("The Want List 2008"). He was subsequently featured in a news article in Musical Opinion in early 2009. As a composer, he first came to prominence in America in 2006 when The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) ran an article on him having five of his works accepted for recording (2004–07) by the US-headquartered French contemporary music label ERM (Editions de la Rue Margot), aimed at showcasing international contemporary composers. He was awarded the Collard Fellowship of the Worshipful Company of Musicians in 2011, and in 2012 was elected a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts. He was appointed inaugural Professor of Composition and Music History at the University of Chichester in 2017.