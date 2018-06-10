Jason Michael CarrollBorn 13 June 1978
Jason Michael Carroll
1978-06-13
Jason Michael Carroll Biography
Jason Michael Carroll (born June 13, 1978) is an American country music artist. After being discovered at a local talent competition in 2004, Carroll was signed to the Arista Nashville label in 2006, releasing his debut album Waitin' in the Country that year. This album has produced three consecutive Top 40 country hits for him on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts: "Alyssa Lies", "Livin' Our Love Song" and "I Can Sleep When I'm Dead". Carroll's second album, Growing Up Is Getting Old, has also produced his fourth and fifth Top 40 hits. Carroll and Arista Nashville parted ways in February 2010.
Jason Michael Carroll Tracks
I Can Sleep When Im Dead
Jason Michael Carroll
I Can Sleep When Im Dead
I Can Sleep When Im Dead
God Only Knows
Jason Michael Carroll
God Only Knows
God Only Knows
Alyssa Lies
Jason Michael Carroll
Alyssa Lies
Alyssa Lies
Close Enough
Jason Michael Carroll
Close Enough
Close Enough
Numbers
Jason Michael Carroll
Numbers
Numbers
Christmas On The Farm
Jason Michael Carroll
Christmas On The Farm
Christmas On The Farm
Jason Michael Carroll Links
