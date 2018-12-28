The Unthanks Biography (Wikipedia)
The Unthanks (until 2009, Rachel Unthank and the Winterset) are an English folk group known for their eclectic approach in combining traditional English folk, particularly Northumbrian folk music, with other musical genres. Their debut album, Cruel Sister, was Mojo magazine's Folk Album of the Year in 2005. Of their subsequent albums, eight have received four or five-starred reviews in the British national press. Their album, Mount the Air, released in 2015, won in the best album category in the 2016 BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards. In 2017 they released two albums featuring the songs and poems of Molly Drake, mother of Nick Drake.
Lines (Parts One, Two & Three), a trilogy of albums about the Hull triple trawler tragedy (1968), the First World War and the poems of Emily Brontë, was pre-released on the band's website in November 2018, prior to an official release which is scheduled for 22 February 2019.
- The Unthanks and Julie Fowlis - The Great Silkie of Sule Skerryhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04m8k9r.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04m8k9r.jpg2016-12-22T19:24:18.000ZThe Unthanks agus Julie Fowlis a' seinn air Port.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04m8hhc
The Unthanks and Julie Fowlis - The Great Silkie of Sule Skerry
- The Unthanks: What Is Folk?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02nhdrk.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02nhdrk.jpg2015-04-05T07:57:00.000ZThe Unthanks, that glorious band, talk about their interpretation of what folk music is.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02nhdsh
The Unthanks: What Is Folk?
The Unthanks Tracks
Sort by
The King of Rome
Tar Barrel in Dale
Annachie Gordon
What Can A Song Do To You?
My Lagan Love
Breakfast
Died For Love
Socks
Roland & Vera (feat. Sam Lee)
Flutter
The Great Silkie Of Sule Skerry
Mount The Air (Reprise)
Magpie
Mount The Air
Gan To The Kye
The Great Silkie of Sule Skerry
Mount the Air
Gan to the Kye
Felton Lonnin
How Wild The Wind Blows
A Great Northern River
The King of Rome
Mount the Air
Last (6 Music Session, 29 Mar 2011)
The Great Northern River
Black Trade
Dream Of A Tree In A Spanish Graveyard
Gresford (The Miners' Hymn)
Lucky Gilchrist
Do You Ever Remember?
Upcoming Events
Past BBC Events
Proms 2018: Prom 27: Folk Music around Britain and Ireland
Proms 2018: Proms Session: The Unthanks
Radio 2 Folk Awards: 2016
The Unthanks Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Listen: Eliza Carthy's folk cover of The Pankhurst Anthem
-
Kate Rusby's Gig Diaries: she was once joined on stage by a mouse!
-
Jon Boden - Fires of Midnight
-
Folk star Jon Boden enchants with a hauntingly beautiful fireside ballad
-
"We had family meetings about whether to accept the award when the offer came in for my dad's MBE..."
-
Eliza Carthy & The Wayward Band - The Fitter's Song / Love Lane
-
Eliza Carthy & The Wayward Band - Hug You Like A Mountain
-
Eliza Carthy on the origins of folk classic Scarborough Fair
-
Kate Rusby sings to the moon live on In Tune
-
Listen to Jon Boden in session for World on 3