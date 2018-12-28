Gary KarrBorn 20 November 1941
Gary Karr
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1941-11-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7e4d50c0-3652-4564-b0f1-c6552204b6ec
Gary Karr Biography (Wikipedia)
Gary Michael Karr (born November 20, 1941 in Los Angeles) is an American classical double bass virtuoso and teacher; he is considered one of the best bassists of the 20th and 21st centuries.[citation needed]
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gary Karr Tracks
Sort by
Piece en forme de Habenera
Maurice Ravel
Piece en forme de Habenera
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
Piece en forme de Habenera
Music Arranger
Last played on
Sonata for double bass and piano
Henry Eccles
Sonata for double bass and piano
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sonata for double bass and piano
Last played on
Double Bass Concerto in A major (2nd mvt)
Domenico Dragonetti, Gary Karr, Berlin Radio Symphony Orchestra & Uroš Lajovic
Double Bass Concerto in A major (2nd mvt)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Double Bass Concerto in A major (2nd mvt)
Composer
Orchestra
Last played on
Andante Cantabile & Valse Miniature (Op.1 Nos. 1 & 2)
Serge Koussevitsky
Andante Cantabile & Valse Miniature (Op.1 Nos. 1 & 2)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Andante Cantabile & Valse Miniature (Op.1 Nos. 1 & 2)
Last played on
The Carnival of the Animals
Camille Saint‐Saëns
The Carnival of the Animals
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqpsb.jpglink
The Carnival of the Animals
Last played on
Scherzo for double bass and piano
Daniel van Goens
Scherzo for double bass and piano
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Scherzo for double bass and piano
Last played on
God I'm missing you
Rodney Crowell
God I'm missing you
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06fnlbv.jpglink
God I'm missing you
Last played on
Sonata in A minor Op.36 for cello and piano
Edvard Grieg
Sonata in A minor Op.36 for cello and piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdkh.jpglink
Sonata in A minor Op.36 for cello and piano
Last played on
If The Law Don't Want You Neither Do I
Gary Karr
If The Law Don't Want You Neither Do I
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If The Law Don't Want You Neither Do I
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1965: Prom 31
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ev8v2m
Royal Albert Hall
1965-08-21T09:19:38
21
Aug
1965
Proms 1965: Prom 31
Royal Albert Hall
Gary Karr Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist