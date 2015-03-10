Isabelle CarréBorn 28 May 1971
Isabelle Carré (born 28 May 1971) is a French actress. She has appeared in more than 70 films since 1989. She won a César Award for Best Actress for her role in Se souvenir des belles choses (2001), and has been nominated a further six times for Beau fixe (1992), Le Hussard sur le toit (1995), La Femme défendue (1997), Les Sentiments (2003), Entre ses mains (2005) and Anna M. (2007).
Since 26 August 2006, she has been married to film producer Bruno Pésery, with whom she has a son, Antoine, born on 11 October 2008. Her brother, Benoît Carré, is a member of the band Lilicub.
