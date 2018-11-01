Genia KühmeierBorn 1975
Genia Kühmeier
1975
Genia Kühmeier Tracks
Missa Solemnis (Mass in D major), Op.123
Ludwig van Beethoven
Stabat Mater, Op 58
Antonín Dvořák
The Creation - Part 2: conclusion
Joseph Haydn
Symphony no.4, iv. Sehr behaglich
Gustav Mahler
The Creation Part 3
Joseph Haydn
The Creation Part 2
Joseph Haydn
The Creation Part 1
Joseph Haydn
Elias Op.70 - XII. Chorus 'Baal, erhore uns'
Felix Mendelssohn
Elias Op.70 - IV. Aria, 'So ihr mich von ganzem Herzen'
Felix Mendelssohn
Elias Op.70 - I. Chor 'Hilf, Herr!'
Felix Mendelssohn
Die Sonne Steigt Trio and Chorus from The Seasons
Genia Kühmeier
Symphony no. 2 in C minor (Resurrection) for soprano, alto, chorus and orchestra
Gustav Mahler
Requiem in D minor K.626, compl. Sussmayr
Genia Kühmeier
The Lord is my shepherd; Lord! I will sing a new song (Biblical Songs, Op 99) (feat. Bernarda Fink & Christoph Berner)
Genia Kühmeier
The strings are tuned op.55 no 5
Antonín Dvořák
Songs my mother taught me; op.55 no 4
Antonín Dvořák
Past BBC Events
Proms 2013: Prom 35: Mahler – 'Resurrection' Symphony
Royal Albert Hall
2013-08-09T09:21:15
