P.W. Long Biography (Wikipedia)
Preston Wright Long III (aka Preston Cleveland) is an American musician, journalist and documentary filmmaker.
He is best known as lead singer and guitar player for the groups Wig, Mule and P.W. Long's Reelfoot; most of his recorded work has been released and/or distributed by Touch and Go Records. Long has released four solo albums; slice-of-life narratives typically delivered as hard rock with country music flourishes. Critic Zac Johnson favorably compares Long's music to iconic Johnny Cash, writing, "both share the same kind of working-class, tough-guy, busted-knuckle, rattlesnake-eyed persona."
