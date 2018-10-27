Bernhard StavenhagenBorn 24 November 1862. Died 25 December 1914
Bernhard Stavenhagen
1862-11-24
Bernhard Stavenhagen Biography (Wikipedia)
Bernhard Stavenhagen (24 November 1862 – 25 December 1914) was a German pianist, composer and conductor. His musical style was influenced by Franz Liszt, and as a conductor he was a strong advocate of new music.
Legende No.1: St. Francois d'Assise prechant aux oiseaux (S.175)
Franz Liszt
Legende No.1: St. Francois d'Assise prechant aux oiseaux (S.175)
Legende No.1: St. Francois d'Assise prechant aux oiseaux (S.175)
