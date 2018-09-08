Kim CriswellBorn 19 July 1957
Kim Criswell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1957-07-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7e3b74cb-bcfe-4f3d-a1bc-847234724a66
Kim Criswell Biography (Wikipedia)
Kim Criswell (born July 19, 1957) is an American musical entertainer and actress.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kim Criswell Tracks
Sort by
Past BBC Events
Proms 2018: BBC Proms in the Park Northern Ireland
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5gwxj
Belfast, Titanic Slipways
2018-09-08T09:00:41
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03q0bf6.jpg
8
Sep
2018
Proms 2018: BBC Proms in the Park Northern Ireland
Belfast, Titanic Slipways
Sondheim: Inside Out
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8mnc8
Southbank Centre, London
2013-11-10T09:00:41
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01q92dy.jpg
10
Nov
2013
Sondheim: Inside Out
15:00
Southbank Centre, London
Proms 2010: Prom 49
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/exz9rz
Royal Albert Hall
2010-08-22T09:00:41
22
Aug
2010
Proms 2010: Prom 49
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2009: Prom 22 - A Celebration of Classic MGM Film Musicals
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2w6q9
Royal Albert Hall
2009-08-01T09:00:41
1
Aug
2009
Proms 2009: Prom 22 - A Celebration of Classic MGM Film Musicals
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2000: Prom 31
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e9drzc
Royal Albert Hall
2000-08-07T09:00:41
7
Aug
2000
Proms 2000: Prom 31
Royal Albert Hall
Kim Criswell Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist