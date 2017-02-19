David Khari Webber Chappelle (born August 24, 1973) is an American stand-up comedian, actor, writer, and producer. His comedy focuses on racism, relationship problems, social problems, politics, current events, and pop culture. After beginning his film career in 1993 as Ahchoo in Mel Brooks's Robin Hood: Men in Tights, Chappelle landed supporting roles in box office hits including The Nutty Professor, Con Air, You've Got Mail, Blue Streak and Undercover Brother. His first lead role was in the 1998 comedy film Half Baked, which he co-wrote with Neal Brennan. Chappelle also starred in the ABC TV series Buddies.

In 2003, Chappelle became more widely known for his sketch comedy television series, Chappelle's Show, also co-written with Brennan, which ran until his retirement from the show two years later. After leaving the show, Chappelle returned to performing stand-up comedy across the U.S. By 2006, Chappelle was called the "comic genius of America" by Esquire and, in 2013, "the best" by a Billboard writer. In 2017, Rolling Stone ranked him No. 9 in their "50 Best Stand Up Comics of All Time."