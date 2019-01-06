Brian Stokes MitchellUS actor/singer. Born 31 October 1957
Brian Stokes Mitchell
1957-10-31
Brian Stokes Mitchell Biography (Wikipedia)
Brian Stokes Mitchell (born October 31, 1957) is an American stage, film and television actor and singer. A powerful baritone, he has been one of the central leading men of the Broadway theatre since the 1990s. He won the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical in 2000 for his performance in Kiss Me, Kate.
