Albert Morgan (August 19, 1908 in New Orleans – April 14, 1974 in Los Angeles) was an American jazz double-bassist, who played with Cab Calloway and Fats Waller, among others. He also appeared in films such as The Gene Krupa Story, and played on records supporting the likes of Jack Teagarden and T-Bone Walker.

