Al Morgan
1908-08-19
Al Morgan Biography (Wikipedia)
Albert Morgan (August 19, 1908 in New Orleans – April 14, 1974 in Los Angeles) was an American jazz double-bassist, who played with Cab Calloway and Fats Waller, among others. He also appeared in films such as The Gene Krupa Story, and played on records supporting the likes of Jack Teagarden and T-Bone Walker.
Al Morgan Tracks
Jealous Heart
Al Morgan
Jealous Heart
Jealous Heart
Blowing Up A Breeze
Chu Berry and His Jazz Ensemble
Blowing Up A Breeze
Blowing Up A Breeze
Monday at Minton's
Chu Berry, Hot Lips Page, Clyde Hart, Al Casey, Al Morgan, Harry Jaeger & Chu Berry
Monday at Minton's
Monday at Minton's
Composer
Oh Peter (You're So Nice)
The Rhythmakers
Oh Peter (You're So Nice)
Oh Peter (You're So Nice)
Margie
The Rhythmakers
Margie
Margie
Bugle Call Rag
The Rhythmakers
Bugle Call Rag
Bugle Call Rag
I Would Do Anything For You
Pee Wee Russell
I Would Do Anything For You
I Would Do Anything For You
Fidgety Feet
Al Morgan
Fidgety Feet
Fidgety Feet
Composer
Bugle Call Rag
Billy Banks and his Rhythmakers, Henry "Red" Allen, Pee Wee Russell, Joe Sullivan, Jack Bland, Eddie Condon, Al Morgan & Gene Krupa
Bugle Call Rag
Bugle Call Rag
Performer
Margie (feat. Al Morgan, Zutty Singleton, Henry "Red" Allen, Pee Wee Russell, Joe Sullivan, Jack Bland, Eddie Condon & Billy Banks)
The Rhythmakers
Margie (feat. Al Morgan, Zutty Singleton, Henry “Red” Allen, Pee Wee Russell, Joe Sullivan, Jack Bland, Eddie Condon & Billy Banks)
Margie (feat. Al Morgan, Zutty Singleton, Henry “Red” Allen, Pee Wee Russell, Joe Sullivan, Jack Bland, Eddie Condon & Billy Banks)
Oh Peter
Billy Banks and his Rhythmakers, Henry "Red" Allen, Pee Wee Russell, Joe Sullivan, Eddie Condon, Jack Bland, Al Morgan & Zutty Singleton
Oh Peter
Oh Peter
Performer
