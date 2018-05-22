Nora GubischMezzo-soprano. Born 1971
Nora Gubisch
1971
Nora Gubisch Biography (Wikipedia)
Nora Gubisch (born Paris, 1971) is a French operatic mezzo-soprano. She is married to the pianist and conductor Alain Altinoglu.
Histoires naturelles for voice and piano
Maurice Ravel
Noel Des Jouets
Maurice Ravel
Past BBC Events
BBC SO 2013-14 Season: Ravel's Shéhérazade
Barbican, London
2013-12-04T09:12:52
4
Dec
2013
BBC SO 2013-14 Season: Ravel's Shéhérazade
19:30
Barbican, London
