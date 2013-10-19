Nono
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7e35338b-d3be-4a16-880b-f3a184d7c371
Nono Tracks
Sort by
Polifonica-Monodia-Ritmica
Nono
Polifonica-Monodia-Ritmica
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Polifonica-Monodia-Ritmica
Last played on
Canti Per 13
Nono
Canti Per 13
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Canti Per 13
Last played on
Al gran sole carico d'amore (In the bright Sunshine heavy with Love) - II Tempo - Scena 2
Nono
Al gran sole carico d'amore (In the bright Sunshine heavy with Love) - II Tempo - Scena 2
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nono Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Jim Kerr - "Mum went Bono and Ali are here... they're upstairs sleeping"
-
Jim Kerr - "Glasgow began as a fishing village right here on the Clyde"
-
Which part of Jim Kerr's outfit annoyed his dad?
-
David Bowie and Iggy Pop surprise Jim Kerr
-
Which record mogul spotted a young Jim Kerr in his red boots?
-
Which film star introduced Simple Minds at Live Aid?
-
How did Nelson Mandela stump Jim Kerr?
-
Simple Minds Jim Kerr: Why we played Manchester day after attack
-
"It was our second ever gig in this place. It's been downhill ever since" Jim Kerr recalls his punk sets in King Tut's
-
Jim Kerr - Andy Warhol
Back to artist