BushmanJamaican reggae vocalist Dwight Duncan. Born 1973
1973
Bushman (born Dwight Duncan, 1973) is a Jamaican reggae singer. He was raised in the Rastafari culture from a young age.
Conquering Lion Dub
We Mean It
Somewhere
Call The Hearse
Hungry Days (Mile High Riddim)
Burning Love
Lighthouse
Kill A Sound Boy For Me
Fire Bun A Weak Heart
Arms In A Woman
Downtown
Bun Fire Pon Deadas
Send Dem Come
Call Me
Brand New Second Hand Gal
Mawga Dog
