George Russell Sextet
George Russell Sextet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7e328972-3a08-4045-b336-dc6303048b00
George Russell Sextet Tracks
Sort by
Events I,II,III,IV,V,VI,VII
George Russell
Events I,II,III,IV,V,VI,VII
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Events I,II,III,IV,V,VI,VII
Last played on
Round Midnight
George Russell Sextet
Round Midnight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Round Midnight
Last played on
Thoughts
George Russell Sextet
Thoughts
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Thoughts
Last played on
Lydia and Her Friends
George Russell Sextet
Lydia and Her Friends
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lydia and Her Friends
Last played on
Man On The Moon
George Russell Sextet
Man On The Moon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Man On The Moon
Last played on
George Russell Sextet Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist