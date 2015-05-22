Thomas ForstnerBorn 3 December 1969
Thomas Forstner
1969-12-03
Thomas Forstner Biography (Wikipedia)
Thomas Forstner (born December 3, 1969 in Deutsch-Wagram, Lower Austria) is a singer who has represented Austria in the Eurovision Song Contest twice. In 1989 he performed "Nur ein Lied" (English: "Only A Song") in Lausanne, giving Austria the fifth place — their highest position since their last win in 1966 and until Austria's win in 2014. Forstner was selected to represent Austria again in Rome in 1991. His entry, "Venedig im Regen" (English: "Venice in Rain") came in last at 22nd, failing to score a single point.
Thomas Forstner Tracks
Venedig Im Regin
Venice In The Rain (Austria)
