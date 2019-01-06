Nothing But Thieves
2012
Nothing But Thieves Biography (Wikipedia)
Nothing But Thieves are an English alternative rock band, formed in 2012 in Southend-on-Sea, Essex. They consist of lead vocalist and guitarist Conor Mason, guitarist Joe Langridge-Brown, guitarist and keyboardist Dominic Craik, bassist Philip Blake, and drummer James Price. In 2014, they signed to RCA Records. Their style of music has been compared to the likes of Foals, The Neighbourhood, and Civil Twilight, and they have been played on alternative and active rock radio.
Nothing But Thieves Performances & Interviews
- Nothing But Thieveshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056sqj4.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p056sqj4.jpg2017-07-25T22:59:00.000ZHighlights of Nothing But Thieves' set at Glastonbury 2017https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05809yg
Nothing But Thieves
- Nothing but Thieves - Reading + Leeds 2016 Highlightshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p045z9kd.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p045z9kd.jpg2016-09-27T22:59:00.000ZExperimental rockers from Essex perform tracks from their hit debut album.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0460cnt
Nothing but Thieves - Reading + Leeds 2016 Highlights
Nothing But Thieves Tracks
Forever & Ever More
Nothing But Thieves
Forever & Ever More
Broken Machine
Nothing But Thieves
Broken Machine
Broken Machine
Amsterdam
Nothing But Thieves
Amsterdam
Amsterdam
Itch
Nothing But Thieves
Itch
Itch
In My Blood (Radio 1 Live Lounge, 16 Oct 2018)
Nothing But Thieves
In My Blood (Radio 1 Live Lounge, 16 Oct 2018)
Playlists featuring Nothing But Thieves
Upcoming Events
24
May
2019
Nothing But Thieves, Foals, You Me At Six, Bad Sounds, Anteros, The Pale White, Kawala and Wild Front
Exhibition Park, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
25
May
2019
Nothing But Thieves, George Ezra, Richard Ashcroft, Primal Scream, The Vaccines, You Me At Six, The Charlatans, Tom Grennan, The Hunna, Gerry Cinnamon and The Amazons
Victoria Park, Liverpool, UK
25
May
2019
Nothing But Thieves, George Ezra, The Vaccines, Kate Nash, You Me At Six, Primal Scream, Maxïmo Park, The Charlatans, Mystery Jets, Richard Ashcroft, Embrace, Slaves, The Hunna, Barns Courtney, Tom Grennan, The Amazons, Pale Waves, Gaz Coombes, Clean Cut Kid, Picture This, Bad Sounds, Jade Bird, Skinny Living, Sam Fender, Maisie Peters, Gerry Cinnamon, Anteros, Yonaka, Marsicans, The Slow Readers Club, Our Girl, No Hot Ashes, Sea Girls, Kawala, Zuzu, whenyoung, Only The Poets, Fuzzy Sun, The Blinders (UK), Average Joe, Shadowlark, Sons of Raphael and Dboy (CAN)
Victoria Park, Liverpool, UK
31
May
2019
Nothing But Thieves, Bring Me The Horizon, Run The Jewels, IDLES, scarlxrd and Yonaka
Victoria Park, London, UK
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2018
Reading
2018-08-24T09:30:57
24
Aug
2018
Reading + Leeds: 2018
Reading
Glastonbury: 2017
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2017-06-23T09:30:57
23
Jun
2017
Glastonbury: 2017
13:40
Worthy Farm, Pilton
Reading + Leeds: 2016
Reading
2016-08-26T09:30:57
26
Aug
2016
Reading + Leeds: 2016
Reading
Live Lounge: Nothing But Thieves
Norwich
2015-05-12T09:30:57
12
May
2015
Live Lounge: Nothing But Thieves
Norwich
T in the Park: 2014
Balado, Kinross-Shire
2014-07-13T09:30:57
13
Jul
2014
T in the Park: 2014
Balado, Kinross-Shire
