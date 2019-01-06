Nothing But Thieves are an English alternative rock band, formed in 2012 in Southend-on-Sea, Essex. They consist of lead vocalist and guitarist Conor Mason, guitarist Joe Langridge-Brown, guitarist and keyboardist Dominic Craik, bassist Philip Blake, and drummer James Price. In 2014, they signed to RCA Records. Their style of music has been compared to the likes of Foals, The Neighbourhood, and Civil Twilight, and they have been played on alternative and active rock radio.