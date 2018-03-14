Meursault are a Scottish indie rock band from Edinburgh, formed in 2006. Led by singer-songwriter Neil Pennycook, the band's musical style has been categorised as folktronica, alternative rock and indie folk. The band themselves have described their latest work as "epic lo-fi". The name of the band is a reference to the main character of L'Etranger, the absurdist novel by Albert Camus.

Their releases to date have been generally well received by the music and entertainment media, both in Scotland and on a nationwide level. In 2009 The Skinny placed the band's debut album, Pissing On Bonfires / Kissing With Tongues, at No. 16 in their "Scottish Albums of the Decade" list; while their second full-length release, All Creatures Will Make Merry, has been reviewed favourably by several notable media outlets, among them The BBC, Pitchfork, Bearded, Clash, The List and The Skinny.

During 2009 and 2010, the band were included in regular rotation on local and national BBC radio stations, and playlisted by a number of BBC presenters including Gideon Coe, Marc Riley, Vic Galloway and Nemone. They made appearances in many music festivals, including RockNess, T in the Park, Truck, End of the Road and Glastonbury. In May 2013, Meursault's third studio album, Something for the Weakened, was shortlisted for the Scottish Album of the Year (SAY) award. In 2017, they were once again recognised as the album 'I Will Kill Again' was longlisted for that award.