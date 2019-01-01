Malin Maria Åkerman (born May 12, 1978) is a Swedish-Canadian actress, model and singer. She became known for making appearances in several Canadian productions. In the early 2000s, she had many television and film parts, including The Utopian Society (2003) and Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle (2004). Following a supporting role on the comedy series The Comeback (2005), Åkerman gained her first starring roles in the feature films The Heartbreak Kid (2007) and 27 Dresses (2008).

Åkerman played Silk Spectre II in the 2009 superhero film Watchmen, a role for which she was nominated for a Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actress. The same year, she had supporting and starring roles in both The Proposal and Couples Retreat, two commercial hits that garnered mixed to negative reviews. In 2010, she became part of the main cast on the comedy series Childrens Hospital. She starred in four feature films in 2012, including the comedy Wanderlust and the musical film Rock of Ages. In 2012, she had a recurring role on the sitcom Suburgatory and starred in the short-lived comedy series Trophy Wife from 2013 to 2014, both of which aired on ABC.