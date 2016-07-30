Peter Schneider (born 26 March 1939, in Vienna, Austria) is an Austrian conductor and opera administrator.

Schneider served as kapellmeister of the Deutsche Oper am Rhein, Düsseldorf-Duisburg from 1961 to 1968; general music director of the Bremer Philharmoniker from 1978 to 1985; opera director and general music director of Nationaltheater Mannheim from 1985-1987; and general music director of the Bayerische Staatsoper orchestra, München from 1993-1998.

Schneider sang as a member of the Vienna Boys Choir as a youth, and was named honorary conductor of the Vienna State Opera in 2004.