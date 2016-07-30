Peter SchneiderClassical and opera conductor. Born 26 March 1939
Peter Schneider
1939-03-26
Peter Schneider Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter Schneider (born 26 March 1939, in Vienna, Austria) is an Austrian conductor and opera administrator.
Schneider served as kapellmeister of the Deutsche Oper am Rhein, Düsseldorf-Duisburg from 1961 to 1968; general music director of the Bremer Philharmoniker from 1978 to 1985; opera director and general music director of Nationaltheater Mannheim from 1985-1987; and general music director of the Bayerische Staatsoper orchestra, München from 1993-1998.
Schneider sang as a member of the Vienna Boys Choir as a youth, and was named honorary conductor of the Vienna State Opera in 2004.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Peter Schneider Tracks
Die Hamletmaschine (i. Familienalbum)
Wolfgang Rihm
Die Hamletmaschine (i. Familienalbum)
Die Hamletmaschine (i. Familienalbum)
Performer
Orchestra
Last played on
Siegmund heiss ich und Siegmund bin ich from Die Walkure
Richard Wagner
Siegmund heiss ich und Siegmund bin ich from Die Walkure
Siegmund heiss ich und Siegmund bin ich from Die Walkure
Last played on
