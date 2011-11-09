Les Friction is an independent music group led by Helmut Vonlichten, Nihl Finch aka Evan Frankfort, and a singer named Paint. Helmut had previously collaborated with his brother Franz Vonlichten in their cinematic music project E.S. Posthumus until Franz's death in May 2010. Les Friction was announced in November 2011, and their self-titled debut album was released the following January.

The following is a synopsis of the story behind their work from their official website: