Guilherme de BritoBorn 3 January 1922. Died 26 April 2006
1922-01-03
Guilherme de Brito Bollhorst (January 3, 1922 – April 28, 2006), known as Guilherme de Brito, was an important Brazilian sambista, singer, songwriter, and painter.
A Flor e o Espinho
A Flor e o Espinho
