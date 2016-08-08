Suhail Yusuf Khan (Hindi: सुहेल युसूफ खान; born 1988) is an Indian sarangi player. He is the grandson of Sarangi maestro Ustad Sabri Khan (1927-2015).

In 2016, Khan released Everything Sacred, a collaborative folk album with James Yorkston and Jon Thorne under the name Yorkston/Thorne/Khan. The follow-up, Neuk Wight Delhi All-Stars, was released in April 2017.

Khan is also a member of Welsh-Indian folk fusion group Khamira, who released their debut self-titled album in May 2017. The group includes Indian musicians and members of Welsh folk-jazz group Burum; both Khamira (Hindi) and Burum (Welsh) mean "yeast" in English.