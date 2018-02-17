CalogeroFrench singer. Born 30 July 1971
Calogero
1971-07-30
Calogero Biography (Wikipedia)
Calogero Joseph Salvatore Maurici (born 30 July 1971 in Échirolles, near Grenoble), better known as Calogero, is a French singer.
Calogero Tracks
Liberté Cherie
Julie
1987
Upcoming Events
29
Jan
2019
Calogero
O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire, London, UK
