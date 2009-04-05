SultansSan Diego punk/rock band. Formed 2000. Disbanded 10 January 2007
Sultans
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2000
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7e250df6-0a1b-4319-9678-5b0f4cfe72d5
Sultans Biography (Wikipedia)
The Sultans were an American rock and roll band led by John Reis, formed in 2000 in San Diego, California and disbanded in January 2007. Over the course of the band's lifespan they released two full-length albums on Reis' Swami Records label. The band took pride in their "stripped down" rock and roll approach, using a simple guitar/bass/drum structure and recording quickly using pre-used equipment and borrowed instruments in order to maintain a loose, spontaneous feel.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sultans Tracks
Sort by
Permission To Bored
Sultans
Permission To Bored
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Permission To Bored
Last played on
Sultans Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist