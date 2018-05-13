Red IngleBorn 7 November 1906. Died 7 September 1965
Red Ingle
1906-11-07
Red Ingle Biography (Wikipedia)
Ernest Jansen "Red" Ingle (7 November 1906 – 6 September 1965) was an American musician, singer and songwriter, arranger, cartoonist and caricaturist. He is best known for his comedy records with Spike Jones and his own Natural Seven sides for Capitol.
Red Ingle Tracks
I Love You For Sentimental Reasons
I Love You For Sentimental Reasons
Cigareets and whiskey
Cigareets and whiskey
Cigarettes and Whusky
Cigarettes and Whusky
Seruntan Yob
Seruntan Yob
Cigarettes And Whiskey and Wild Wild Women
Cigarettes And Whiskey and Wild Wild Women
Tim TAy Shun
Tim TAy Shun
Temptation (Tim-Tayshun) (feat. Red Ingle)
Temptation (Tim-Tayshun) (feat. Red Ingle)
Cigareets And Whusky And Wild Wild Women
Cigarettes, Whiskey & Wild Women
Cigarettes, Whiskey & Wild Women
