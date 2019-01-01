George Stanley Clinton (born June 17, 1947) is an American composer, songwriter, arranger, and session musician.

Clinton was born in Chattanooga, Tennessee. His musical career began in Nashville while earning degrees in music and drama at Middle Tennessee State University. After graduation, Clinton moved to Los Angeles and became a staff writer for Warner Brothers Music, while arranging and performing session work. He later recorded four albums for MCA, Elektra Records, ABC, and Arista Records.

The critically acclaimed George Clinton Band attracted the attention of a movie producer, giving Clinton the opportunity to score his first film, Cheech and Chong's Still Smokin', and later, Cheech and Chong's The Corsican Brothers.

Clinton's most recognizable scores are probably Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (and its sequels); the martial arts fantasy Mortal Kombat and its sequel Mortal Kombat: Annihilation; and Showtime's series Red Shoe Diaries. His awards include a 2002 Grammy nomination, a 2007 Emmy nomination, and eight BMI Film Music Awards. He was honored with the Richard Kirk Award at the 2007 BMI Film and TV Awards. The award is given annually to a composer who has made significant contributions to film and television music.