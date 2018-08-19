Misha Amber Bryan (born 10 February 1992), known by her stage name Misha B, is a British singer, songwriter and rapper. Born and raised in Greater Manchester. Misha B rose to notability as a semi-finalist on the eighth series of The X Factor. Several sources have noted her powerful vocals.

In April 2012, Misha B released a free mixtape entitled Why Hello World; it contained a sample of her debut single "Home Run", which charted at number 11 on the UK Singles Chart in July. Misha B released "Do You Think of Me" on 4 November 2012, which reached number 9 on the UK Singles Chart. Autumn 2012, she supported American rapper Nicki Minaj on the United Kingdom leg of her Pink Friday: Reloaded Tour and was nominated as Best Newcomer at the MOBO Awards. In 2013, she released her second mixtape Knock Knock and her third single "Here's to Everything (Ooh La La)" which peaked at number 35 on the UK Singles Chart. Misha B is a joint patron of the UK's annual National Diversity Awards.