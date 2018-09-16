Nigel ClarkOf Dodgy. Born 18 September 1966
Nigel Clark
1966-09-18
Nigel Clark Biography (Wikipedia)
Nigel Richard Clark (born 18 September 1966 in Redditch, Worcestershire) is an English singer-songwriter, best known as the lead singer and bassist of Dodgy.
Tears
Tears
Tears
Maybe
Colette Cassidy & Nigel Clark
Maybe
Maybe
Still Hurting Now
Still Hurting Now
Still Hurting Now
Don't Give Up
Don't Give Up
Don't Give Up
Maybe We Will See
Maybe We Will See
