Lakutis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7e1a2af8-dd37-45c2-bf92-b4a257695839
Lakutis Biography (Wikipedia)
Aleksey Weintraub (born July 15, 1985), better known by his stage name Lakutis, is a Russian American rapper from New York. He has collaborated with Das Racist, Hot Sugar, and Kitty. He has also toured with Le1f and Antwon.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lakutis Tracks
Sort by
Nutcrackers (feat. Lakutis)
Wiki
Nutcrackers (feat. Lakutis)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nutcrackers (feat. Lakutis)
Last played on
Lakutis Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist