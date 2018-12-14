Tim MeadBorn 28 May 1981
Tim Mead
1981-05-28
Tim Mead Biography (Wikipedia)
Tim Mead (born 1981 in Chelmsford) is an English countertenor.
Tim Mead Tracks
O thou that tellest good tidings to Zion (from Messiah)
George Frideric Handel
Choir
Orchestra
Last played on
Giulio Cesare in Egitto - opera i Act 3; Caro!... Bella! [duet]
George Frideric Handel
Amarilli vezzosa (Il duello amoroso) - cantata HWV.82 for soprano, alto, 2 violins and continuo
George Frideric Handel
Ecco che il primo albore - cantata for alto, 2 violins and continuo
Nicola Porpora
Mentre sul carro aurato (Clori e Mirtillo) - cantata for soprano, alto and continuo
Alessandro Scarlatti
Piango, sospiro, e peno - cantata
Alessandro Scarlatti
Pavan in G minor
Henry Purcell
Last played on
O Solitude, My Sweetest Choice
Henry Purcell
Last played on
Va tacito (from Giulio Cesare)
George Frideric Handel
Last played on
St John Passion - liturgical reconstruction Part 2
Johann Sebastian Bach
Last played on
St John Passion - liturgical reconstruction Part 1
Johann Sebastian Bach
Last played on
Stabat Mater, P.77 (Stabat mater dolorosa)
Giovanni Battista Pergolesi
Last played on
B Minor Mass ii. Gloria
Johann Sebastian Bach
Last played on
Rodelinda: 'Vivi Tiranno'
George Frideric Handel
Last played on
Caro! Bella!, from Giulio Cesare
George Frideric Handel
Last played on
Va Tacito, from Giulio Cesare
George Frideric Handel
Last played on
Erbarme dich (St Matthew Passion)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Orchestra
Last played on
Judas Maccabaeus Acts 2 & 3
George Frideric Handel
Last played on
Mass in B minor, BWV232
Johann Sebastian Bach
Last played on
La Calisto - opera in 3 acts
Francesco Cavalli
Last played on
Mass in B minor BWV 232
Johann Sebastian Bach
Last played on
Israel and Egypt - excerpts from Part 2
George Frideric Handel
Orchestra
Last played on
Come ye Sons of Art: Sound the Trumpet
Henry Purcell
Last played on
Stabat Mater: Fac ut portem Christi mortem
Giovanni Battista Pergolesi
Conductor
Last played on
Stabat Mater - from Stabat Mater
Giovanni Battista Pergolesi
Last played on
We praise Thee, O God (Te Deum, HWV 280, 'Queen Caroline')
George Frideric Handel
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2017: Prom 49: Bach’s St John Passion
Royal Albert Hall
20
Aug
2017
Proms 2016: Prom 63
Royal Albert Hall
1
Sep
2016
Proms 2012: Prom 8: Handel – Judas Maccabaeus
Royal Albert Hall
19
Jul
2012
Proms 2011: Prom 55: Handel – Rinaldo
Royal Albert Hall
25
Aug
2011
Proms 2004: Prom 35
Royal Albert Hall
10
Aug
2004
