Samm Henshaw Biography (Wikipedia)
British-Nigerian rapper Samm Henshaw's real name is Iniabasi Samuel Henshaw (born 22 February 1994). He also works as a singer, songwriter and record producer of Nigerian descent, signed to Columbia Records. Henshaw has garnered mainstream radio support from BBC Radio 1 and was handpicked by James Bay and Chance the Rapper for tour support.
