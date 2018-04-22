Young Black Teenagers
Young Black Teenagers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7e18fdb4-5c8a-4f17-bb5b-6578371227c7
Young Black Teenagers Biography (Wikipedia)
Young Black Teenagers (YBT) was an American hip hop group from Long Island, New York that consisted of ATA, First Born, Tommy Never, Kamron, and DJ Skribble. Despite their name, none of the group's members were black. They intended their name as a tribute to the black culture they were influenced by, but some thought their name was offensive or ridiculous.
YBT had the support of the prominent rap group Public Enemy and their producer Hank Shocklee signed them as the first act of his label Sound of Urban Listeners (SOUL). They released their second album with MCA Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Young Black Teenagers Tracks
Sort by
Tap the Bottle (Twist the Cap)
Young Black Teenagers
Tap the Bottle (Twist the Cap)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Young Black Teenagers Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist