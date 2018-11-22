Johann Friedrich FaschBorn 15 April 1688. Died 5 December 1758
Johann Friedrich Fasch
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1688-04-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7e162e7b-1ca4-494f-b16b-dadb9006b0de
Johann Friedrich Fasch Biography (Wikipedia)
Johann Friedrich Fasch (15 April 1688 – 5 December 1758) was a German violinist and composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Johann Friedrich Fasch Tracks
Sort by
Concerto for lute, strings and basso continuo in D minor
Johann Friedrich Fasch
Concerto for lute, strings and basso continuo in D minor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stx7r.jpglink
Concerto for lute, strings and basso continuo in D minor
Ensemble
Last played on
Quartet in F major for horn, oboe d'amore, violin and basso continuo, FWV N:F3
Johann Friedrich Fasch
Quartet in F major for horn, oboe d'amore, violin and basso continuo, FWV N:F3
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Quartet in F major for horn, oboe d'amore, violin and basso continuo, FWV N:F3
Ensemble
Last played on
Trumpet Concerto in D Major, FaWV L:13 (3rd mvt)
Johann Friedrich Fasch
Trumpet Concerto in D Major, FaWV L:13 (3rd mvt)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Trumpet Concerto in D Major, FaWV L:13 (3rd mvt)
Ensemble
Last played on
Trumpet Concerto in D major
Johann Friedrich Fasch
Trumpet Concerto in D major
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0240vlk.jpglink
Trumpet Concerto in D major
Last played on
Trumpet Concerto in D major
Johann Friedrich Fasch
Trumpet Concerto in D major
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03byl57.jpglink
Trumpet Concerto in D major
Last played on
Sonata in D minor
Johann Friedrich Fasch
Sonata in D minor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sonata in D minor
Last played on
Quartet in B flat major for two oboes, bassoon and continuo
Johann Friedrich Fasch
Quartet in B flat major for two oboes, bassoon and continuo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Quartet in B flat major for two oboes, bassoon and continuo
Last played on
Overture in G minor (Aria: Allegro)
Johann Friedrich Fasch
Overture in G minor (Aria: Allegro)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062d6gv.jpglink
Overture in G minor (Aria: Allegro)
Last played on
Chalumeau Concerto in B flat major
Johann Friedrich Fasch
Chalumeau Concerto in B flat major
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062d6gv.jpglink
Chalumeau Concerto in B flat major
Last played on
Overture à due chori in B flat
Johann Friedrich Fasch
Overture à due chori in B flat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Overture à due chori in B flat
Last played on
Concerto in D major for trumpet and two oboes
Johann Friedrich Fasch
Concerto in D major for trumpet and two oboes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Concerto in D major for trumpet and two oboes
Orchestra
Last played on
Sonata in G major for flute, two recorders and continuo
Johann Friedrich Fasch
Sonata in G major for flute, two recorders and continuo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sonata in G major for flute, two recorders and continuo
Last played on
Sinfonia in G minor
Johann Friedrich Fasch
Sinfonia in G minor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02srvdg.jpglink
Sinfonia in G minor
Last played on
Sonata for two oboes, bassoon and basso continuo in B flat major
Johann Friedrich Fasch
Sonata for two oboes, bassoon and basso continuo in B flat major
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sonata for two oboes, bassoon and basso continuo in B flat major
Last played on
Bassoon Concerto in C major
Johann Friedrich Fasch
Bassoon Concerto in C major
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048czls.jpglink
Bassoon Concerto in C major
Last played on
Recorder Concerto in F major, FWV LF6
Johann Friedrich Fasch
Recorder Concerto in F major, FWV LF6
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Recorder Concerto in F major, FWV LF6
Ensemble
Last played on
Recorder Quartet in B flat major, FWV NB1
Johann Friedrich Fasch
Recorder Quartet in B flat major, FWV NB1
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Recorder Quartet in B flat major, FWV NB1
Ensemble
Last played on
Quartet in G minor, FWV N:g2 (4th mvt, Allegro)
Johann Friedrich Fasch
Quartet in G minor, FWV N:g2 (4th mvt, Allegro)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Quartet in G minor, FWV N:g2 (4th mvt, Allegro)
Ensemble
Last played on
Concerto for trumpet, 2 oboes and strings in D major
Johann Friedrich Fasch
Concerto for trumpet, 2 oboes and strings in D major
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062d6gv.jpglink
Concerto for trumpet, 2 oboes and strings in D major
Last played on
Concerto in D for 2 horns, 2 oboes, bassoon and strings
Johann Friedrich Fasch
Concerto in D for 2 horns, 2 oboes, bassoon and strings
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Concerto in D for 2 horns, 2 oboes, bassoon and strings
Last played on
First movement Allegro from Trumpet Concerto in D, FWV L:D1
Alison Balsom
First movement Allegro from Trumpet Concerto in D, FWV L:D1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0240vlk.jpglink
First movement Allegro from Trumpet Concerto in D, FWV L:D1
Last played on
Concerto in F major FWV.L:F6
Johann Friedrich Fasch
Concerto in F major FWV.L:F6
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04dv7xj.jpglink
Concerto in F major FWV.L:F6
Last played on
Johann Friedrich Fasch Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist