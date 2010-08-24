Infectious Grooves is a funk metal supergroup led by Suicidal Tendencies frontman Mike Muir. Its original lineup featured former Excel guitarist Adam Siegel, Suicidal Tendencies bassist Robert Trujillo, and Jane's Addiction drummer Stephen Perkins. To date, the project released four albums between 1991 and 2000.

Though Muir's sense of humor was often obvious with Suicidal Tendencies, Infectious Grooves often brought out a goofier type of humor, incorporating comedy skits involving an anthropomorphic reptile named Aladdin Sarsippius Sulemenagic Jackson III. A mascot costume of Sarsippius was later created and often appeared during the band's live performances.

The Infectious Grooves were on hiatus between the release of their fourth album, 2000's Mas Borracho and 2007, while the band's personnel were busy with other projects. According to Muir, Infectious Grooves had been working on new material. In April 2008 the band began a one-month tour across Europe, featuring Stephen Bruner on bass, Eric Moore on drums, Dean Pleasants and Tim Stewart on guitars.