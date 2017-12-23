Rosalyn TureckBorn 14 December 1914. Died 17 July 2003
Rosalyn Tureck
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1914-12-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/7e102c96-3536-4ff9-ac29-d189eed65dc9
Rosalyn Tureck Biography (Wikipedia)
Rosalyn Tureck (December 14, 1913 – July 17, 2003) was an American pianist and harpsichordist who was particularly associated with the music of Johann Sebastian Bach. However, she had a wide-ranging repertoire that included works by composers including Ludwig van Beethoven, Johannes Brahms, and Frédéric Chopin, as well as more modern composers such as David Diamond, Luigi Dallapiccola, and William Schuman. Diamond's Piano Sonata No. 1 was inspired by Tureck's playing.
Rosalyn Tureck Tracks
The Well-Tempered Clavier: No. 23: Prelude and Fugue in B major, BWV 892
Johann Sebastian Bach
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
"Goldberg Variations" - Aria
Johann Sebastian Bach
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Prelude and Fugue in D minor, BWV875
Johann Sebastian Bach
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Partita no.2 in C minor (1st mvt: Sinfonia)
Johann Sebastian Bach
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Goldberg Variations - Variation 13
Johann Sebastian Bach
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Fugue in C sharp minor
Johann Sebastian Bach
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
French Overture in B minor, BWV 831 (Gigue; Echo)
Johann Sebastian Bach
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Prelude and Fugue in E minor, BWV 879
Johann Sebastian Bach
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Goldberg Variations: Aria, Variations 22-30 and Aria da Capo
Johann Sebastian Bach
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Fugue in Eb minor from Book 1 of the Well Tempered Klavier
Johann Sebastian Bach
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Well-Tempered Clavier, Book I: Prelude in E flat minor, BWV 853
Johann Sebastian Bach
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Partita no. 4 in D major BWV.828 for keyboard (feat. Rosalyn Tureck)
Johann Sebastian Bach
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Goldberg Variations (BWV.988) (feat. Rosalyn Tureck)
Johann Sebastian Bach
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Playlists featuring Rosalyn Tureck
Past BBC Events
Proms 1962: Prom 47
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ep49rz
Royal Albert Hall
1962-09-13T09:46:37
13
Sep
1962
Proms 1962: Prom 47
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1960: Prom 03
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/emwfhn
Royal Albert Hall
1960-07-26T09:46:37
26
Jul
1960
Proms 1960: Prom 03
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1956: Prom 20
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e3vq2m
Royal Albert Hall
1956-08-13T09:46:37
13
Aug
1956
Proms 1956: Prom 20
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1955: Prom 18
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/emrhzc
Royal Albert Hall
1955-08-12T09:46:37
12
Aug
1955
Proms 1955: Prom 18
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1954: Prom 21
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/em99mb
Royal Albert Hall
1954-08-17T09:46:37
17
Aug
1954
Proms 1954: Prom 21
Royal Albert Hall
Rosalyn Tureck Links
