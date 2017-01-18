Vincent WarnierOrganist. Born 14 October 1967
Vincent Warnier
1967-10-14
Vincent Warnier Biography (Wikipedia)
Vincent Warnier (born 14 October 1967) is a contemporary French classical pipe organist.
Vincent Warnier Tracks
Symphony No 3 in C minor
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Lauriers (Cyprès et Lauriers, Op 156)
Camille Saint‐Saëns
